Young people invited to represent island

The island’s branch of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) is inviting applications from young people from the Isle of Man to attend the CPA Headquarters Secretariat Observance of Commonwealth Day in London.

Two places are available for the event on Monday,March 13, the theme of which will be ‘A Peace-building Commonwealth’.

The day will include attendance at a ceremony of observance at Westminster Abbey in the presence of the Queen and at an evening reception, also to be attended by the Queen.

Applicants should be between 18 and 25, have shown an interest in the Commonwealth and parliamentary democracy and displayed leadership qualities. Reasonable travel and accommodation costs will be funded.

Successful applicants will have to submit a report about their experience.

Anyone interested should say in no more than 200 words what they believe they would gain from the experience and how the Isle of Man would benefit from their attendance. Applications should be e-mailed by 5pm on Friday January 6, to r.donnelly@tynwald.org.im