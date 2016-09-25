Young vandals target car park

Police say young vandals have been causing problems at a multi-storey car park in Douglas.

Damage is being caused and fire hoses set off in the car park situated off Westmoreland and Circular roads.

Officers will be on patrol in the area and any offenders reported.

Parents are being urged to ensure their children are not involved.

