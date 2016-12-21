Your chance to fill in government health survey

A health survey originally sent to just 7,000 households has been opened up to the whole of the island.

Conducted by the Department of Health and Social Care, the survey initially ran between November 28 and December 11 and was sent to randomly selected households from the publicly available property database.

The survey questions focus on general health and wellbeing, diet, physical activity and lifestyle choices.

Questions include ones on mobility, self-care, what activities you do, pain or discomfort, anxiety and depression, illnesses you have had, convenience foods, fizzy drinks, exercise, healthy foods, smoking, alcohol, drugs, charities and volunteering.

Anyone completing the survey can choose which questions they feel comfortable answering and leave others blank.

It is estimated that the survey will take around 20 to 30 minutes to complete and all answers will remain anonymous.

Anyone completing the survey must be aged 18 years or over and be a permanent resident on the Isle of Man.

The initial representative sample collected between November 28 and December 11 will be analysed separately from the additional data.

You can complete the survey online or download it from www.gov.im/healthandlifestylesurvey, and paper copies, as well as additional information, are available from the Public Health Directorate by calling 642661.

Anyone with further questions can contact Health Intelligence, Public Health Directorate, Cronk Coar, Noble’s Hospital, Strang, Douglas, Isle of Man, IM4 4RJ.

You can also email via publichealth.dhsc@gov.im

All answers supplied will be treated in confidence and in accordance with the Isle of Man Data Protection Act 2002.