Your views: What do you think about the island’s air services?

Over the past four months, we have reported that island passengers have faced disruption on air services in and out of Ronaldsway.

In June we revealed how passengers were left stranded after Gatwick flights were cancelled on three Sundays in a row.

Earlier this month prospective MHK Alfred Cannan wrote airport director Ann Reynolds demanding answers following a spate of flight delays and cancellations.

The Examiner visited Strand Street in Douglas to find out residents’ personal experiences with the island’s airline services and whether they think they need to be improved.

JANE JELSKI, 42, RAMSEY:

‘I haven’t been affected recently, but I was a few years ago quite a few times. Recently I’ve flown quite regularly and not been delayed, so that’s been very good.

‘I’ve seen a bit of an improvement actually, but that could be just the times and flights that I’ve taken.

‘I’m sure there does need to be some improvements because I’ve read about flights being cancelled and I’ve had friends who have had their flights cancelled, so I think that it would help if the flights could be realistic and if they’re going to be cancelled they should let people know in advance so they can make alternative arrangements.

‘I do always leave a contingency plan after the one time I did get delayed.

‘I was going to Florida and it got delayed for about a week because of the connecting flight from the Isle of Man. Since that experience I always book so that I’ve got time to make the next flight and I make sure there’s always another flight available.’

GARY MYERS, 52, ONCHAN:

‘I haven’t ever really experienced any delays or cancellations, although we do travel by boat a lot. We don’t fly that much because we primarily take a vehicle with us.

‘Most of the people I know have either not had any problems or they haven’t actually flown, but maybe there’s the other side of the coin.

‘I think flight operators could be more open when there is a delay, unless it’s purely technical and the public would’t really understand then they’ve just got to say the flight’s delayed because of technical reasons, but if there’s a genuine reason I don’t see why they shouldn’t inform the public because I don’t think they do a lot of the time.

‘I think they should say it’s delayed and give a reason. It might be because these flights are shuttles and are going backwards and forwards. If the previous one is delayed, there could be a knock on effect.’

BEN BARLOW, 31, RAMSEY:

‘I have been affected, there was one particualr incident when I went travelling to Peru. There was a bit of an incident over there but I managed to get all the way back, despite some heavy delays of a few days, and every other airline was brilliant.

‘I literally got from the other side of the world right back to London Gatwick and then Flybe was the one that let me down.

‘They told me that I should have contacted them but I was in the jungle so I could’t exactly go online or anything. I did try and get my parents to ring up and tell them I would contact them when I get to Gatwick, but no, I had to pay the full flight again and it was quite a lot more than when I actually booked it because I booked it quite far in advance, so it was impacted by that. That’s the most prominent one that sticks in my mind.

‘I’m going to Morroco soon and Easyjet have said they are moving the flight times and have emailed me well in advance letting me know, but I have heard mixed reviews about them.

‘I have a colleague who has just come back from New York and they found out that their flight to the Isle of Man was cancelled, and I think that was through Easyjet, and again, they’re still waiting for a refund which they were promised.

‘I think airlines just need to look at where their customers want to go and offer more flights on a more regular basis to destinations we want to go and also think about flight time as well.

‘They could possibly offer more direct flights, even if it was just to Europe, rather than having to connect to the UK. I think that would provide a better service.’

MATTHEW WILSHAW, 33, DOUGLAS:

‘Coming back from Manchester we got loaded on to the plane, waited two-and-a-half hours for the plane to be de-iced to then be told that Ronaldsway Airport was going to shut before we got there. We were offloaded and then waited a further two and a half hours for our bags. This was in December last year.

‘I think every time I have flown with Flybe I’ve been delayed for some reason.

‘In fact when I went on my friend’s stag do to Amsterdam we were delayed by three hours because of a technical issue with a Flybe aircraft.

‘You see it in the media and you see it on social media, Easyjet just don’t ever appear to be on time from London. They seem very quick to cancel a plane. I had a friend who would have had to wait five days for the next available seat on an EasyJet flight and I just don’t think that’s acceptable.

‘I understand it’s difficult because at the end of the day these airlines have a business to run and chartering in another aircraft to get passengers to the Isle of Man is not going to make them any money.

‘On the Isle of Man you haven’t got the option, you can’t get on a train or just jump on another plane quickly because there’s not that many flights – there isn’t an alternative. It’s a unique position.

‘I don’t know whether it would be possible for politicians to say “Look you’re operating to the Isle of Man, cancelling the flight and saying you next available seat is five days away, isn’t good enough.”

‘I travel quite a lot to Finland and there’s a flight at 10.25am from Manchester to Helsinki, which is the one we always try to get, but we never book the 7am flight from the Isle of Man that would get us to Manchester for 8am, which would be plenty of time, because we can’t rely on the service from Flybe to get us there on time. You have to go the night before.

‘We’re going on our honeymoon next February and I’ve said that we won’t be flying to London because we can’t guarantee we’ll get back the day we want to.

‘We’ll fly with Flybe to Manchester or Liverpool. Yes, it might be delayed by two or three hours but the chances are we’ll get back, at least, the day after.’

SANDRA SMITH, 58, RAMSEY:

‘I haven’t been affected recently. I was due to go to Liverpool with Flybe last year on an early afternoon flight, but it got pushed back to the late evening flight.

‘That’s the only time I can think of but there has been some general delays.

‘Easyjet usually has a half an hour or an hour delay when you know the plane isn’t actually on the tarmac at the airport, but other than that flights have usually been OK for me.

‘I think they’re trying very hard to provide a service when they’re relying on other airports and other sitautions, so I think it’s noticeable when delays and cancellations happen, but I think the service has been the same.

‘It’s very hard to get a service to the island. If they changed the services that would probably put the prices up.

‘If they were to increase their prices they could probably afford to put on more planes but I’m happy with the prices as they are at the minute. That would be their only option, unless we have an Isle of Man airline.’

REBECCA HANDS, 24, DOUGLAS:

‘I went on holiday to Prague at the start of July and we were flying with Easyjet from Prague to London Gatwick and it was delayed by four and a half hours.

When we got to the airport we had about 15 minutes to get to the flight to the Isle of Man, which was was booked with Easyjet again, and they wouldn’t let us check-in because they had self-service check-outs and the bag drop had closed.

‘They wouldn’t let us through even though it was their own delay so we ended up missing our flight home.;

‘We went to the customer service desk and they wouldn’t help us get home.

‘We had to fork out £475 to get home and ended up having to travel from London to Manchester, which took four hours.

‘This was at 8pm so we didn’t get to Manchester until midnight and had to have an overnight stay and get a Flybe flight home which was, funnily enough, delayed due to fog. We had a terrible time getting home.

‘Since then I’ve put in a claim for our expenses and compensation and I’m still battling it out with EasyJet to get the money back. They have been sending me in circles through so many different people.

‘I’ve had somebody saying my money will be paid back and then somebody else say it hasn’t been processed even though I’ve provided them with all the information and they’re still not doing anything about it.

‘Easyjet flights that I’ve been on from the Isle of Man have been frequently delayed. I’ve been travelling with Flybe recently and every single flight has been delayed. I travel a lot for work so in the past month or two I’ve been on several flights.

‘I think there needs to be better regulation and control over their procedures and systems and how they deal with customers because, from my experience, it’s been absolutely terrible.’