Youth Justice Team judged to be success

Methods used by the island’s Youth Justice Team (YJT) when dealing with under 18s and under may be used to deal with older offenders too.

Annual report figures for the YJT show that the vast majority of those referred to them stay out of trouble.

Out of 167 individuals referred to the YJT in 2015-16 only 22 were referred on three or more separate occasions.

The YJT play a significant role in reducing juvenile offending, as well as supporting a section of the island’s youth with training and employment.

The success of the team has led to the Department of Home Affairs exploring the possibility of using the same approach for older offenders.

Home Affairs minister Bill Malarkey MHK said: ‘At a time when budgets continue to be tight, it is more important than ever that we use our resources effectively to generate positive outcomes.

‘Since its inception, the YJT has consistently demonstrated what can be achieved when departments work in partnership.’

He added: ‘The next stage in this process of early intervention is to extend the approach to offenders aged up to 25.

‘This proposal is currently under development and I hope to be able to present evidence of its positive impact in the year ahead.

‘The results speak for themselves and few offenders mean fewer victims of crime and safer communities.’

The YJT, which is led by the police, experienced another challenging but effective year, with its annual report providing further evidence of its success in turning around the lives of young people.

The number of referrals for 2015-16 stood at 287 (involving 167 individuals) compared with 270 (162) the previous year and 293 (193) in 2013-14. Referrals involving looked after children increased to 73 (17 individuals) from 35 (10) in 2014-15.

The annual report highlights the effectivenes of alternatives to prosecution, including detailed referral schemes for drugs, alcohol, assault and motoring-related offences.

Restorative justice, where victims of crime tell young people about the impact of their behaviour, is also having a positive impact. The YJT brings together staff from the Department of Home Affairs and Health and Social Care and also works to encourage young people into employment, education or training.

The aim is to help individuals fulfil their true potential by working to a philosophy of prevention, restoration and integration.

The Youth Justice Team annual report is available on the government website.