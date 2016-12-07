Youth who hit girlfriend in violent attack is spared prison

A youth who was seized in a violent rage after seeing a text on his girlfriend’s telephone, pelted her with food and screamed abuse at her, a court was told.

Barry Swain, for the prosecution said the first incident happened when the pair were babysitting for Yates’ sister at her house in June. After seeing the text 19-year-old Nathan Yates yelled ‘slag’ and ‘slut’ at her. As she tried to clear up the food he had thrown, he pushed her to the ground. When she stood up again, he kicked her twice on the shin.

He told the court Yates held her by the arm and shoulders ‘to stop her from getting away’.

He also bear hugged her and spun her around hitting her leg on a kitchen appliance.

She was again thrown to the ground and when she tried to make a run for the door he grabbed her and she fell over again onto her back.

He then pinned her there by the wrists.

In a separate incident, on June 30, the pair started arguing as soon as the complainant arrived at Yates’ house. He backed her so hard against the wall of the house that her head smashed the glass in a picture frame on the wall. He then twisted her wrists round behind her back forcing her onto her knees.

The argument continued the next day when he grabbed her round the neck, spat in her face, kicked her and smacked her across the face.

On July 15, there was further violence of a similar nature, the court heard, when Yates dragged her out of bed by the ankle then pinned her face down on the floor by the hair.

The teenager, from Main Road, Union Mills admitted three charges of assaulting a woman on June 5, June 30 and July 15.

Defending him, Darren Taubitz said Yates was annoyed by a text message to his girlfriend, during the babysitting incident. He accepted using too much force but said it was ‘not one-sided’.

He said the other June incident arose from the girlfriend’s plans to go to a party without him. He said he grabbed her to stop her walking away but denied hitting her or grabbing her round the neck. One of the texts had said: ‘I hope you’ve left Nathan.’

Mr Taubitz said his client suffered from depression and post traumatic stress following a harrowing incident in his recent past.

‘He is 19 and has no previous convictions,’ he said.

Sentencing him, magistrates’ chairman Kenneth Faragher noted photographs which showed bruising to the victim’s arms, legs and body.

‘This was a series of violent assaults against your partner who was a vulnerable victim,’ he said.

He received a 14-week prison sentence suspended for two years, a 12-month supervision order and must pay the victim £250 compensation. No costs order was made.