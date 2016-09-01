Chamber of Commerce president: Use your vote wisely

Micky Swindale is president of the island’s Chamber of Commerce. She is a prominent businesswoman in the island and is director, advisory at KPMG based in Athol Street, Douglas. Here she gives her personal view of the forthcoming general election

Like many of you, my doorbell has been ringing with much greater frequency for the past week or so, as familiar faces and new candidates ply their campaign wares on the doorstep.

And the reason I have welcomed them with open arms and urged them to talk me through their manifestos is that I and the Isle of Man Chamber of Commerce view this election, and the subsequent selection of our new Chief Minister, as pivotal to the future success of the Isle of Man.

When I became Chamber president in June 2015, I pondered on the many challenges the island, and other jurisdictions like us, have faced since the global economic crisis in 2008.

The downturn in business activity for many of our traditional sectors, with the accompanying reduction in government revenues, had significantly tightened the island’s belt, and Chamber felt urgent action was needed on the following fronts;

lTo take proactive steps to grow the economically active population (as based on current projections/growth, our working population will have fallen slightly by 2026, whilst our population of over 65s will have grown by 50 per cent - that really is a demographic timebomb!).

l To train and attract workers with skills in the areas where we have job vacancies – currently ICT vacancies stand at over 100 which is significantly restricting business growth in that field.

l To carry out realistic economic impact assessments for any proposed legislative or regulatory changes – local business has enough challenges to face without having to pick up the unintended consequences of a well-meaning decision by Tynwald.

Our pleas didn’t fall on deaf ears, and there have been some really positive developments over the past year, not least;

l The establishment of the Enterprise Development Fund to attract and invest in island-based businesses.

l The successful staging of ‘Islexpo’ to showcase the island’s offering in a whole range of areas.

l Work permit exemptions for ICT-skilled workers who were able to meet strict criteria, to address the shortages.

l The opening of the International Centre for Technology on the Nunnery site – the first batch of IT students will start in September and the centre will come to provide both a steady source of skilled workers and a home for tech start-ups.

It should be noted that all of these were risky enterprises – and it is only by taking risks, now and in the future, that we will take big steps forward.

It is therefore very important that the public and Tynwald themselves are forgiving when there are isolated failures, as there will inevitably be.

But more challenges have emerged in the past six months, with the youth survey revealing that only 45 per cent of 11-18 year olds want to stay and work on the Isle of Man as adults, and the census showing scant population growth since 2011 - so no comfort to be found on the demographic front there.

Then June brought the shock of Brexit and, whilst the ramifications of that for the UK will be far from clear for some time, we do need to be aware that the needs of the Isle of Man and the other Crown Dependencies may be overlooked when it comes to their negotiations with the EU.

Whichever way the dice rolls, as the realities emerge the Isle of Man will need to respond to them quickly and decisively.

With that backdrop in mind, it was somewhat disheartening to be advised by one of my doorstep callers that ‘the only issue for Laxey voters is the Laxey Bridge’. Whilst I understand the importance of attention to constituency matters for any MHK, I would urge voters to take a big picture approach when assessing candidate views and to remember that without a thriving economy, there is no money for health, education…or bridges!

It is the Chamber of Commerce’s responsibility to represent the views of its membership on the Isle of Man, across all areas of the private sector, and to provide government with the honest, clear feedback that individual businesses may not feel able to communicate.

We therefore consider it our duty to highlight that we feel Tynwald and Council of Ministers have not yet taken the bold, far-reaching steps which are both necessary and possible in the current climate.

Views differ as to whether the blame for that lies at the door of senior civil servants operating in silos, motivated primarily to protect their own empires, or on a disunited Tynwald, too focused on individual agendas to pull together as a team - but either way the next administration cannot repeat those mistakes.

Whilst Chamber’s strict policy of neutrality would never allow us to support specific candidates, we have applauded the public spirit of those from the business community, particularly those from our own midst, that have chosen to step up and seek election – we will need committed MHKs with experience of business and teamwork – because without unity, brave decisions will not be taken.

Once the election is over, regardless of the individual successes and failures, we will have a Tynwald largely made up of either new politicians or those that have only served in one administration – this will undoubtedly bring challenges of its own, but is an opportunity too – fortune favours the brave, and an enthusiastic, unjaundiced novice might be more inclined to think big.

Tynwald’s first job will be to vote for a Chief Minister, and members of Chamber Council consider that selecting the right candidate for that role might prove even more important than Brexit to the long-term success of the Isle of Man.

This is, after all, a role which requires the sophistication, experience and intellect to represent the IoM’s interests on the international stage, and the personality and impact to inspire vision and consensus in Council of Ministers, Tynwald, and the Civil Service – not an easy ask.

So my plea to you, whether you are a member of the public voting in your constituency on September 22, or a member of the new administration voting for Chief Minister on 4 October, is this - Use your vote wisely!