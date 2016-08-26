‘Onchan folk don’t like being in Garff’

Martin Perkins, one of the Keys candidates for Garff, wants to change the name of the constituency.

After the political map was redrawn Garff stretches from the border of Ramsey to Lakeside Gardens in Onchan.

Mr Perkins says he’ll try to amend the name to Garff and North Onchan if he becomes an MHK.

He said: ‘It is clear that many of the Onchan residents feel totally disenfranchised by being lumped into Garff.’