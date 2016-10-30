Newfield extend deal with Town

Castletown Cricket Club has extended its sponsorship agreement with island-based international eGaming firm Newfield.

After a successful first two years for the partnership, which began in 2015, it has been confirmed the deal will now continue throughout the 2017 season.

Colin Jackson, chairman of Castletown Cricket Club said: ‘We are pleased to be able to announce an extended and enhanced new agreement with Newfield as title sponsor which will provide much-needed funds to continue the development of the six senior and junior Castletown sides.

‘We rely on securing support from the local business community to continue to develop cricket in Castletown and the type of support provided by Newfield is essential in the development of the club.’

The club will continue to be named Newfield Castletown Cricket Club and in addition to the juniors’ shirt carrying the Newfield logo, new adult shirts bearing the logo will be ready for the 2017 season.

Newfield Castletown Cricket Club, which was one of the founding cricket clubs in the island, competes in the Isle of Man Premier League.

It has two successful senior teams, as well as running four junior teams ensuring plenty of opportunities for younger players to get involved.

Newfield director Denis Mikan said: ‘As a company, Newfield is very passionate about supporting the local community and helping people to develop.

‘We therefore are always keen to back local groups which match the company’s ambitions and values of determination, commitment and pursuit of excellence.

‘Castletown Cricket Club is a shining example of a group which is dedicated to developing sport and supporting community involvement across the generations in the island and which is keen to develop and succeed as a team.

‘We are delighted to be continuing our title sponsorship for another season.’

l Log on to iomtoday.co.im/sport for the latest sport.