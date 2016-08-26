Rearranged Blincoe Cup final this Saturday

The closing match of the Isle of Man cricket season goes ahead on Saturday with the final of the Blincoe Cup.

This was due to be played last weekend, but the game was abandoned because of the heavy rain which swept the island.

The two sides are Valkyres B and Peel & St John’s B.

The delay may well have boosted the Saints’ chances of success with some players who were originally unavailable now in line for selection.

On the other hand, Valkyres were able to get in some much-needed match practice on Sunday with an inter-club game to celebrate the club’s 50th anniversary.

Valkyres have won the trophy only once (in 2010) while their opponents can boast of six cup victories.

To reach this year’s final the Saints beat Crosby and the holders Ramsey, while the Douglas side knocked out Union Mills and IoM Schools.

The final is two innings of 16 overs per side and the maximum number of overs per bowler is two.

These games usually provide some spectacular cricket and great entertainment for spectators.

The final on Saturday takes place at Mullen-e-Cloie with a 1pm start.

CRICKET FIXTURES

Saturday, August 27

Blincoe Cup Final

(1pm)

Shimmin Wilson Peel and St John’s B v Valkyres B

(at Mullen-e-Cloie)