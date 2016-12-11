Anti-doping procedures to be in place for Gotland

Nigel Morris has taken over as secretary of Isle of Man Cycling, replacing Emma Gell in the role.

She held the honorary post for much of the past decade and, with treasurer and close friend Erica Bellhouse, was largely responsible for the organisation of the Isle of Man Youth Tour in recent years.

IoM CA chairman Richard Fletcher thanked Emma for her hard work and diligence at the recent annual general meeting in Douglas.

New treasurer Morris is predominantly involved with off-road side of the sport and a leading committee member of Manx Mountain Bike Club.

Erica Bellhouse, who is continuing as treasurer, reported on a quiet but stable year with no large events off-island (such as the Commonwealth or Island Games). She thanked the main sponsors for the all-important financial input.

‘The increase of club levies was appreciated, but the support we receive from the likes of Black Grace Cowley with the CA series, Canada Life International with the 10 League, Sleepwell Hotels with the Youth Tour and Bikestyle with the handicap league is vital,’ she insisted.

‘The Manx International was a big success and I would particularly like to thank Steve Shimmin of SAS Events for all that he did for that event and cycle racing in general.

‘I cannot stress enough how vital the 10 League is. It is the CA’s biggest earner and hugely important to the future growth of our sport.’

Richard Fletcher echoed the treasurer’s comments and highlighted the Black Grace Cowley Series, which had attracted a total of 132 entries, congratulating the two winners - Robin Garry and Kate Priest.

He thanked Gavin Quayle of Bikestyle for his help in co-ordinating this year’s 10-mile time trial league, but said that Gavin was unable to continue in 2017 because of an increased workload.

Next year is likely to be a busy one for all concerned with the NatWest Island Games at Gotland in late June, followed by the Commonwealth Youth Games a few weeks later in the Bahamas.

It is likely that the theme of an international road race will continue, plus various trips away for senior and youth road teams, and mountain bike representatives, but there seems to be some doubt over the Youth Tour.

The good news it that Equiom has stepped in as the sponsor of the youth team.

Looking into the future of the sport on the domestic scene, the four main priorities highlighted were: elite racing; promotion of cycling as a means of transport; road safety and a home for Isle of Man Cycling, whether it be velodrome or road-based.

Head of performance, Graeme Hatcher, suggested Mark Cavendish’s yellow jersey in the Tour de France was the highlight of the year in which there were once again many impressive performances - too many to name.

He confirmed that the mountain bike team for Gotland had been announced, but said there was potential for 10 more road riders to be selected before Christmas (five male, five female).

‘Currently five males have met consideration standards for the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games for two possible places and one female for two possible places. For the main 2018 games in Australia we currently have 10 at the minimum consideration level, eight male and two female.

‘Attending these events will take considerable funding,’ he stressed.

He mentioned the continued conveyor belt of youth talent courtesy of Dot Tilbury and the team, but added that more support from parents and other individuals was required to maintain growth.

Anti-doping procedures would be in place for the Island Games in Gotland, warning: ‘This topic is rearing its head and it won’t be long before there is random testing on-island.’

Mike O’Hare continues as CA president, Andrew Roche road team manager, Scott Morgan off-road manager. Ian Clague and Stephen Dillon head the BMX performance group.

A sub-group to promote road safety matters is to be established. The topic of safe cycling is to be incorporated into CA business and Sean McLachlan offered his services to help set up that working group. JOHN WATTERSON