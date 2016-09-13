Ben Thomas wins E2E Challenge

British marathon mountain bike champion Ben Thomas won the End2End Challenge for the third year in succession on Sunday.

The Mountain Trax-Vauxhall rider from Windlesham in Surrey only took charge of the race in the closing stages of a tough 46-mile slog over mixed terrain made all the harder by a savage head wind in the southern half.

At the close, less than 80 seconds covered the top three with locals Nick Corlett and Elliot Baxter again second and third.

More than 800 riders contested the 20th annual event, sponsored for the fourth year by Manx Telecom.

