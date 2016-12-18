Black Grace Cowley cycling league final positions confirmed

The third year of the season-long Black Grace Cowley cycling league again proved extremely popular to both on and off-road competitors.

The local independent estate agency has been a long-term supporter of Manx cycling and this competition recognises the all-round ability of racing cyclists as it encompasses massed start road racing, individual road time trials and mountain biking.

Competitors take their best five points scores from the nine counting events.

This year, Robin Garry successfully defended the overall title with a clear 50-point advantage over the vastly improved Andrew Jones and top junior Owen Dudley.

Dudley and Jones completed the competition tied on 420 points, but a second-place finish in the Penrice 25 gave Jones the runner-up spot on countback.

Consolation for Dudley was that he also took the junior male honours.

There were seven different winners during the series, with Robin Garry and Tom Mazzone grabbing two wins apiece.

UK-based Mazzone won both of his races on rare trips home, and therefore did not feature in the overall.

The same applied to Sky professional Peter Kennaugh, who won the Fred Kelly Road Race, which was his only competitive island outing other than the Manx International in April.

The cancellation of several cross-country mountain bike counting events compromised the challenge of the off-road specialists, and the top-placed rider from MTB was Neil Morrison in seventh place. A commendable achievement in his first full season of competition.

Mark Harrison, in fourth place overall, topped the over-40 veterans class after a close battle with Gianni Epifani and Gary Johnson.

Juan Kinley was the best of the 0ver-50s and Harry Cain the leading male juvenile.

In the female classes, Kate Priest came out on top ahead of Lizzie Holden and Emily Looker, with Sally Walker the top veteran. The junior title went to Tara Ferguson, with Amelia Sharpe winning the juvenile class.

Final Black Gfrace Cowley League positions (best five rounds our ot nine): 1, Robin Garry 470 points; 2, Andrew Jones 420; 3, Owen Dudley 420; 4, Mark Harrison 355; 5, Gianni Epifani 321; 6, Gary Johnson 303; 7, Andrew Radcliffe 281; 8, William Draper 280; 9, Rob Sorby 250; 10, Simon Skillicorn 245; 11, Liam Mazzone 241; 12, Trevor Kirkwood 235; 13, Daniel Scarffe 224; 14, Conor Davies 220; 15, Nick Corlett 220; 16, Jimmy Bostock 219; 17, Harry Cain 218; 18, Juan Kinley 216; 19, Neil Morrison 211; 20, Adam Scarffe 203; 21, Thomas Mazzone 200; 22, Nigel Tebay 198; 23, Mike Clough 196; 24, Richard Cryer 188; 25, John Sanderson 187; 26, Peter Gage 184; 27, Chris Tierney 182; 28, Guy Wilcher 179; 29, Kate Priest 177; 30, Matthew Draper 175; 31, Dave Radcliffe 170; 32, Tosh Teare 164; 33, Tara Ferguson 162; 34, Andy Nash 160; 35, Tony Varley 159; 36, Jeff Plowman 158; 37, Ben Christian 158; 38, Adam Kelly 145; 39, Ian Shilling 145; 40, Max Walker 141; 41, Gary McManus 133; 42, Michael Moss 128; 43, Lizzie Holden 122; 44, Jamie Dudley 122; 45, Sam Brand 119; 46, Emily Looker 114; 47, Jonathan MacNeil 112; 48, Charles Leece 106; 49, Eddie Fryer 106; 50, Sally Walker 105; 51, Colin Whiteway 104; 52, Richard Fletcher 104; 53, Jake Kelly 100; 54, Peter Kennaugh 100; 55, Gary Kirby 100; 56, John Coppell 97; 57, Nathan Draper 95; 58, Sam Harrison 95; 59, Joel Newman 94; 60, Russ Collister 93; 61, Stuart Garry 92; 62, Adrian Shimmim 90; 63, Glyn Thomas 90; 64, Mark Blair 88; 65, Bob Kinvig 85; 66, Ed Perry 85; 67, Graham Stigant 81; 68, Peter O’Shea 81; 69, Alex Rockwell 80; 70, Steve Looker 79; 71, Anna Christian 76; 72, Rob Lord 76; 73, Julie Lyness 75; 74, Lucas Mudie 73; 75, Amelia Sharpe 71; 76, Elliot Baxter 70; 77, Emma Atkinson 70; 78, Stephen Kelly 69; 79, Sarah Jewell 67; 80, Cal Crutchlow 65; 81, Guy Hatton 65; 82, Will Corkill 64; 83, James Wright 62; 84, Daniel Curtis 60; 85, James Kermode 60; 86, Zac Walker 58; 87, Aaron Lund 57; 88, Jack Christian 57; 89, Ralph Jackson 55; 90, Jeff Shipsides 49; 91, Paul Buchanan 48; 92, Paul Curphey 48; 93,Martin Hall 47; 94, Charles Birchall 46; 95, Peter Hounsell 46; 96, Sophie Black 46; 97, Andrew Clegg 45; 98, Jeff Butler 44; 99, Jonathan Cregeen 44; 100, Neil Garlick 43; 101, Ian Brookfield 42; 102, Jamie Fletcher 41; 103, Nigel Morris 41; 104, Peter Houghton 41; 105, Ian Kelly 40; 106, Norman Quayle 40; 107, Craig Hindle 39; 108, Ethan Craine 39; 109, Kevan Gelling 39; 110, Mario Ricciardi 38; 111, Dave Filson 37; 112, Michael Ferguson 37; 113, Rob Moneta 37; 114, Warwick Sanderson 36; 115, Chris Heselton 35; 116, Nic Stuber 33; 117, John Marchment 32; 118, Christine O’Shea 31; 119, James Harrison 31; 120, Tim Dedman 31; 121, Scott Findlay 31; 122, Mark Shimmin 29; 123, Matthew Looker 29; 124, Matthew Shimmin 28; 125, Wendy Fallon 28; 126, Matthew Cooil 25; 127, Tyler Hannay 22; 128, Ellen Barker 21; 129, Karen Shimmin 21; 130, Julian Sutton 18; 131, Kevin Loundes 17; 132, Eleanor Davies 16.