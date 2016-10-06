Bocky extends his stay at BC’s Senior Academy

Matthew Bostock has signed with the British Cycling Senior Academy for another year.

The 19-year-old Glen Vine rider has been named as part of the seven-strong men’s endurance squad for next season alongside Adam Hartley, Ethan Hayter, Jacob Hennessy, Joe Holt, Matt Walls and Reece Wood.

Bocky has enjoyed a good year for the 100% ME team competing in various events in Europe, most recently in the Olympia’s Tour in Holland last week.

The senior academy riders began their Manchester-based training on Monday where sessions covered a range of off-the bike subjects, such as anti-doping, nutrition, social media, bike cleaning and health and hygiene, to aid with their development in becoming a world class bike rider.

Following the intensive week-long boot camp, the riders will resume their training programmes for the winter period.