Bocky riding Amsterdam Six

Matthew Bostock is participating in the under-23 section of the Six Day Amsterdam track meeting with fellow Great Britain Olympic senior academy team member Joe Holt.

The event got underway on Tuesday evening and the pair are contesting the long 40km Madison race on each of the first three nights.

An orienteering-type roadquest event is taking place on the quieter roads and lanes round the northern plains this Sunday, based at Ramsey Rugby Club, Mooragh Park.

There will be a total of 20 checkpoints and teams of two will have to choose the best route to collect as many checkpoints as they can.

Adult and family teams will start at 10am for a 90-minute ride (under-14s must be accompanied by a parent). Entry for two is £10.

A 45-minute junior park quest will take place in the Mooragh area from 10.30, cost £2.

Tea and cake will be served from 11.45, all proceeds will go towards the 2017 Island Games cycling team.

There is no registration, go to Zurich XC youth mountain bike page for more.

The annual pre-Christmas cycle ride to the Baltic Inn, Foxdale is taking place on Wednesday, December 21.

All roadies and mountain bikers are welcome, those riding from the Douglas area are asked to meet at the Railway Inn, Union Mills from 6.30. Others please aim to arrive around 8pm at the Baltic for the usual carol service and good banter.

A mobile canteen will be in situ alongside for supper requirements.

The Fellowship of Manx Veteran Cyclists’ annual Christmas lunch takes place at the Palace Hotel next Thursday, December 15, starting 12.30 for 1pm. The cost is £20. Email FMVC@wm.im for more.

Manx Road Club’s Christmas lunch is at the Talk of the Town, Noble’s Park this Sunday, 1pm.

The Bikestyle Hamper race is scheduled to take place in the Jurby area on Tuesday, December 27.