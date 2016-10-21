Bronze for Bocky at Euros

Manx cyclist Matt Bostock helped Great Britain claim a bronze medal at the 2016 UEC Track Elite European Championship on Thursday evening.

The 19-year-old from Glen Vine formed part of the GB men’s team pursuit line-up for the event at Saint Quentin-en-Yvelines in Paris alongside Oliver Wood, Kian Emadi and Mark Stewart.

The quartet won their heat against Belgium but faced a nervous wait to see if their time would be good enough to qualify for the bronze medal race.

Eventually they were assured of their place in the fight for the last step on the podium and they duly beat Holland to finish third and claim an impressive bronze.

