Cav aiming for second world title

Mark Cavendish is bidding to claim a second UCI World Road Race Championship title in Doha, Qatar this weekend.

The Manx Missile is part of Great Britain’s team for the prestigious one-day race, the pinnacle of the professional cycling season, the winner of which wears the famous rainbow jersey for the 2017 campaign.

Sunday’s elite men’s road race sees a world class field tackle more than 257 kilometres of terrain in the Middle Eastern country, including 151km of desert before returning for several circuits in the capital city of Doha.

The stage is suited to Cav and is likely to end in a bunch sprint, should everything go to plan for Team GB.

The Manxman is not the only local interest in the race though, as Castletown resident Ian Stannard is expected to be named in the final squad for Sunday while Onchan resident Ben Swift is also vying for a spot in GB’s nine-man team.

Should Cavendish claim victory on Sunday he will join a select group of only seven other riders who have won the world championship title twice, alongside the likes of Greg LeMond and Freddy Maertens.

Cavendish’s previous UCI World Road Race Championship success came in Copenhagen in 2011 when he held off the challenge of his then HTC-Highroad team-mate Matthew Goss and German star Andre Greipel in Denmark.

The latter is again expected to be in the mix in this weekend’s race, while Cav’s main rival could be Slovakian maverick Peter Sagan who is looking to retain the rainbow jersey he won in Richmond, America last year.

Cav’s hopes of glory have been hampered by a recent bout of illness which has somewhat thwarted his preparations for the race, with an intestinal infection forcing him to withdraw from several recent events.

However, the Team Dimension Data rider made his comeback in last weekend’s Paris Tours where he claimed an impressive sixth-place finish.

Sunday’s race will be shown live on BBC2 from 2.30-5pm, while highlights will be shown on Eurosport between 5.30-7.15pm that evening.

Report and photographs in next week’s Isle of Man Examiner, on sale Tuesday.