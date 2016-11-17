Cav and Bocky shine in Ghent

Mark Cavendish has enjoyed a successful start to this week’s Ghent Six Day race in Belgium.

Teaming up once again with Bradley Wiggins, the Olympic silver medallist was in the thick of the action on the opening day on Tuesday as the British duo attempt to improve on the second-placed finish in the London Six Day last month.

Racing in the iconic Kuipke Velodrome, they teamed up to win the first Madison of the week before also triumphing in the second points race of the evening.

The Manx Missile was also second in the flying lap time trial contest before winning the derny final.

Therefore, despite losing ground in the final Madison of the evening, Cav and Wiggins were lying third overall heading into last night (Wednesday’s) action.

Cavendish was not the only Manxman competing in the prestigious Ghent Six Day, with Glen Vine teenager Matt Bostock also riding for Great Britain.

Having represented GB in the Tissot UCI Track Cycling World Cup round at the Omnisport Velodrome in Apeldoorn, Holland at the weekend (pictured), Bocky teamed up with Joe Holt of Wales to ride in the under-23 events and enjoyed considerable success.

The duo claimed second place in the opening scratch race of the evening before repeating the trick in the second contest.

Then, after also clinching sixth place in the points race, Bocky and Holt stole the show in the third and final scratch race by storming to victory ahead of Team AVS’s Oliver Moors and Mattias Vanbeethoven.

Bocky and Holt are expected to team up again next month when they are scheduled to compete in the Amsterdam Six Day event which takes place between December 6-11.