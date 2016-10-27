Cav and Brad win London Madison

Mark Cavendish and Bradley Wiggins brought the house down at Lee Valley Velodrome when winning the Madison race of the Six Day London track meeting late on Wednesday evening.

It promoted the British pair into second place in the overall standings, 19 points behind the Belgian duo of Kenny de Ketele and Moreno de Pauw.

They had gone into the night’s final 45-minute Madison chase, 24 points adrift in fourth place, with Germany’s Leif Lampater and Marcel Kalz second and Australia’s Cameron Meyer and Callum Scotson third.

Fresh from his points win in the Abu Dhabi Tour (see full report in this week’s Examiner), Cavendish took the final sprint of the Madison, pipping de Pauw on the line, to lift himself and Wiggins above their German and Australian rivals as Dutchmen Wim Stroetinga and Yoeri Havik finished third in the night’s final event.

Wiggins, who has been under scrutiny by some sections of the media, said he was just pleased to prolong the final leg of his career.

‘I’ve got to go down the job centre next month so I’d much rather be doing this,’ quipped the five-time Olympic champion.

‘We wanted to make a bit of a statement tonight to the other guys. I think Cav was a bit tired last night with jet lag. We just thought we’d give it some beans and it’s been a good night.’

Cav thanked the crowd - who raised the roof as he crossed the line - for their vocal support.

‘It’s incredible,’ said the 31-year-old Manxman. ‘Thanks to everyone for coming, honestly it’s so good to race in front of a home crowd.

‘People were so enthusiastic last night and the support for myself and Bradley - it’s so nice to see, so thank you. I’m crying, I’m so happy.’

The Six Day continues until Sunday and Wiggins will bring the curtain down on his glittering career at next month’s Ghent Six.