Cav and Wiggo miss out on fairytale victory

Home favourites Mark Cavendish and Bradley Wiggins were denied a fairytale victory in a thrilling finale to the Six Day London track cycling event, writes Phil Jones.

Defending champions Moreno de Pauw and Kenny de Ketele overhauled their illustrious rivals by grabbing a lap in the closing stages of the final Madison chase and won the sprint to the line to take the victory on points.

De Ketele and de Pauw, winners of multiple Six Day titles across Europe in recent years, led the competition from day two until midway through the fifth.

An enthralling Madison victory for Cavendish and Wiggins on Saturday meant they leapfrogged the Belgians heading into the last day.

But the British duo’s hopes were dashed by a powerful final-day performance from de Ketele and de Pauw on Sunday, the latter pair declaring this as their their biggest Six Day victory by far.

Cav and Wiggo won the Derny final in style and went all out for the win in the hour-long Madison chase. The two teams were level heading into the final 40 laps, with de Ketele and de Pauw launching the race-winning solo attack in the final 30 circuits of the Lee Valley track, making the junction with 10 to go.

Defeat left Cavendish and Wiggins downbeat, but respectful of their opponents. ‘It’s been brilliant,’ said Mark. ‘Crowds have been phenomenal every night and that’s what it’s about.

‘The noise was just like when we won the world championship in March. We fought and we’re happy we could be in this position. We didn’t know how we’d be, so to be fighting for the win was incredible.

‘We’re majorly disappointed that we didn’t win for all the people who turned out, but to lose to Kenny and Moreno - it’s not like we haven’t lost to the best Six Day riders in the world. We’re world champions and we got to ride in front of our home crowd, so we’re happy with that.’

l Six Day London 2017 tickets go on general sale at 11am tomorrow, Wednesday, November 2 at www.ticketmaster.co.uk/sixdaylondon