Cav ends road season in style

Mark Cavendish ended his 2016 road season by sprinting to his second victory in the Abu Dhabi Tour on Sunday.

Having finished third on the opening stage, the Manx Missile responded by winning the second stage into the capital city, sprinting clear ahead of Elia Viviani and Andrea Guardini.

That put the Team Dimension Data rider in a strong position to claim the points jersey and the Olympic silver medallist duly delivered on Sunday.

The fourth and final stage saw the peloton tackle the famous Yas Marina Formula One circuit under floodlights, a pan-flat affair which was always destined to end in a sprint finish.

Despite an early break, the inevitable sprint unfolded when Cav’s team worked tirelessly at the front of the peloton to protect the Manxman’s involvement in the sprint.

Cav’s main leadout man, Mark Renshaw, once again delivered the UCI World Road Race Championship runner-up into the final kilometre and, although German John Degenkolb briefly threatened to spoil the party, there was no denying Cav.

The Manx Missile latched onto the German’s wheel and ruthlessly surged past him to claim victory by more than a bike length, with Viviani completing the podium in third.

As a result of his second victory, Cavendish sealed the green points jersey to bring to an end what has been a very successful road racing season for the Manxman.

