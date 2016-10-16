Cav just misses out on second world title

Mark Cavendish narrowly missed out on a second world championship in Qatar on Sunday.

The Manx Missile went into the UCI World Road Race Championship elite men’s race in Doha as one of the favourites to claim another coveted rainbow jersey after his 2011 success in Copenhagen.

However, the Dimension Date rider suffered early setbacks in the 257-kilometre race when he lost Great Britain team-mates Geraint Thomas and Luke Rowe to punctures.

The race was thrown apart when crosswinds in the desert forced the peloton to split into two, but Cav was able to stay with the lead riders in the first group.

As expected, the contest came down to a sprint finish in the capital city of Doha and the Manx Missile remained right in contention until the very end.

With GB team-mate Adam Blythe safely delivering the Manxman to the finish, Cavendish attempted to remain on the wheel of Slovakia’s defending champion Peter Sagan.

However, Cav was temporarily held up behind Australian rider Michael Matthews and lost his momentum, therefore he was unable to catch up with Sagan and the Slovakian sprinted clear to successfully defend his rainbow jersey.

Cav crossed the line in second place and couldn’t hide his frustration at missing out on the world championship title but, with the UCI World Road Race Championships taking place in Yorkshire in 2019, he may well get another chance to claim a second rainbow jersey.

