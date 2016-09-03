Cav leads Isle of Man interest in Tour of Britain

There will be significant local interest when the 2016 Aviva Tour of Britain bursts into life this weekend.

The 13th edition of the UCI tour - in its current format - begins in Scotland on Sunday when riders tackle a 168-kilometre stage from Glasgowthrough Kilmarnock and Ayrshire towards Dumfries and Galloway before finishing in Castle Douglas.

The action continues for a further week, taking in the likes of Carlisle, Kendal, Dartmoor, Bath, a double-header in Bristol before finishing on the streets of London.

Fresh from claiming a silver medal on the track at the Rio Olympics in Brazil last week, Mark Cavendish returns to road racing for the week-long race hoping to add to his record tally of 10 stage wins in the event.

The Manx Missile heads a star-studded line-up which also includes Bradley Wiggins and the man who edged Cav in the omnium in Rio, Italy’s Elia Viviani.

The latter will lead Team Sky’s line-up for the British race and will be joined by Isle of Man residents Ben Swift and Ian Stannard.

Cavendish is using the Tour of Britain as preparation for the forthcoming UCI World Road Race Championships in Qatar and is looking forward to the race.

‘It’s always nice to ride at home in the UK, especially after we had a successful Tour de France like we had and a successful Olympics.

‘To ride in front of a home crowd is special. The course is pretty tough so I won’t have high aspirations of winning anything there but it’s all good preparation for the World Championships.

‘I don’t think anybody has ever won the track and road World Championships in the same year so I’m aiming to do that with GB this year.

‘With myself and the team we have as Great Britain on the road, I think we’ve got the best chance of any nation.’

Team Wiggins’ squad for the tour has yet to be fully confirmed, but it is hoped that Manxies Mark Christian and Jake Kelly may well be selected to compete in the popular event.