Cav make return to action in Abu Dhabi Tour

Following his narrow miss in the UCI World Road Race Championships on Sunday, Mark Cavendish returns to action today (Thursday).

The Manx Missile was pipped to the line by Peter Sagan in Doha, Qatar at the weekend when bidding for a second UCI rainbow jersey following his 2011 success in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The Team Dimension Data rider has remained in the Middle East where he will compete in the Abu Dhabi Tour, a four-stage race which begins with a 17-kilometre ride around the town of Madinat Zayed.

l Manx rider Matthew Bostock is currently in action for Great Britain in the 2016 UEC European Track Championships in Saint Quentin-en-Yvelines, Paris.

The 19-year-old recently spent time at a training camp in Manchester before heading up to Glasgow in Scotland for the second round of the Revolution Series.

There Bostock was in superb form as he claimed several impressive results against Olympic cyclists, including a superb victory in the men’s scratch race when he came out on top against the likes of quadruple European and world team pursuit champion Ed Clancy and reigning British National Road Race champion Adam Blythe.

As a result, he was named in GB’s squad to contest the Euro champs in France where he is riding in the men’s endurance team alongside Steven Burke, Kian Emadi, Mark Stewart and Ollie Wood.

l Round four of Manx Mountain Bike Club’s Autumn cross-country series takes place at Conrhenny Plantation this Sunday, October 23, sponsored by Conister Bank and Eurocycles.

Please visit www.manxmtb.com or the Facebook page for further details.

The fifth and final round is on October 30.

l Manx Mountain Bike Club’s AGM is on next Tuesday, October 25 at the British Hotel, North Quay, Douglas from 7pm.