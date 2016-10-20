Cav third in opening stage of Abu Dhabi Tour

Mark Cavendish was narrowly beaten in the Middle East for the second time in a week on Thursday afternoon.

Having been pipped to the line by Peter Sagan in Doha, Qatar in Sunday’s UCI World Road Race Championships in the elite men’s contest, the Manx Missile remained in the region to compete in the Abu Dhabi Tour, a four-stage race which began with a 17-kilometre ride around the town of Madinat Zayed.

The flat nature of the course meant that, much like at the weekend, he was among the favourites to claim victory.

Team Dimension Data spent the day controlling the peloton as they worked hard to deliver the Manx Missile to the finish with Jay Thomson, Mekseb Debesay and Youcef Reguigui all protecting their star sprinter.

Bernie Eisel and Mark Renshaw then led out Cav to contest the bunch sprint but it was Italian rider Giacomo Nizzolo who eventually took the honours ahead of Germany’s John Degenkolb, with the Manxman having to settle for third place.