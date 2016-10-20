Cav wins in Abu Dhabi Tour

Mark Cavendish returned to winning ways in the Abu Dhabi Tour on Friday afternoon.

Having been pipped to the line by Peter Sagan in Qatar in Sunday’s UCI World Road Race Championships, the Manx Missile was then edged into third place during Thursday’s opening stage in Abu Dhabi when Giacomo Nizzolo claimed victory ahead of Germany’s John Degenkolb and the Manxman.

However, the Team Dimension Data star put the previous day’s disappointment behind him by sprinting to the win at the end of Friday’s second stage around Abu Dhabi.

Despite a slight uphill finish after 115 kilometres of riding, Cav timed his sprint to perfection by racing past Olympic omnium champion Elia Viviani to claim the first victory by a British rider at the Abu Dhabi Tour. Andrea Guardini was third.

