Christian and Cav make their Mark on the Tour of Britain

Mark Christian and Mark Cavendish both enjoyed successful Tour of Britain campaigns last week.

Christian, riding for Team Wiggins, was well placed throughout the eight-day race and eventually finished 12th overall, the leading Wiggins cyclist and third-highest Briton in the event.

Cav, while not contesting the stage wins himself, helped his Team Dimension Data colleague Stephen Cummings to win the race overall.

Onchan resident Ben Swift also had an excellent race, ultimately finishing eighth in the general classification, while Castletown resident Ian Stannard claimed a superb solo victory on the third stage.

Swift and Stannard’s Team Sky colleague Peter Kennaugh showed great character and resilience to finish the Vuelta a Espana on Sunday.

The Manxman suffered with ill health during the final week of the race but perserved valiantly to finished 42nd overall.

More on both races in this week’s Manx Independent.