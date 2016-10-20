Cyclefest 2017 tickets on sale

Plans are afoot to make the 2017 Isle of Man Cyclefest in Ramsey an even bigger and better event than this year’s inaugural festival.

The launch for the Isle of Man Bank-sponsored event took place at Noa Bakehouse in Douglas last night (Wednesday).

Based in the grounds of Milntown Estate on the outskirts of Ramsey, the 2016 festival was a big success with riders from all over Britain travelling to the island to compete in various events such as the Gran Fondo, Piccolo and Storm the Tower Hill races.

Organisers have announced more events for every level and age of rider while the music and family entertainment is being ramped up and there will be an even more diverse range of local artisan food on offer.

The big news entertainment-wise is that Manx-born rock and blues singer and guitarist Davy Knowles is to headline the Saturday night of the festival in what should be the opening leg of his European tour for his new album Three Miles to Avalon which was released last Friday.

The 2017 Cyclefest will open with a community day in and around Ramsey town centre on Friday, May 12 featuring the Sure Schools Challenge for local year five and six students and the Big Ride with Rebecca House, offering closed-roads riding for children and families around a specially-constructed course.

The action moves to Milntown Estate for the rest of the weekend with the Isle of Man Cyclefest Championship getting underway with the lung-bursting Storm the Tower Hill Climb powered by Isle of Man Creamery on the Saturday morning. This will be followed by the Battle of Sky Hill Mountain Bike Race in the afternoon before concluding with the closed-roads 85-mile Gran Fondo with more than 6,500 feet of climbing and three King of the Mountain ascents including the notorious Injebreck on Sunday, May 14.

The 24-mile Piccolo Fondo, a shorter jaunt through the island’s northern plains which is suitable for families, will again be part of the programme, while 2017 also sees the introduction of a mid-distance Medio Fondo, a near 40-mile closed-road event aimed at recreational riders who want to challenge themselves. The route follows the main Gran Fondo to the top of the first major climb over Druidale before branching off and returning to Milntown.

Other new additions to the festival for 2017 include the spectacular Friends Provident International Street Velodrome, an action-packed theatre of track-style cycle sport which features a 40 metre banked circuit.

The street velodrome will bring the excitement and drama of track cycling to Ramsey town centre for the Sure Schools Challenge on Friday before switching to the heart of Milntown at the weekend, creating a fun-filled competition for all ages and abilities.

Wristbands for Cyclefest are now available to buy on the new-look website at www.iomcyclefest.com while entries for all the races are also open - a discounted early bird rate is available up until December 1 for both.

