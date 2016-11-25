Cycling awards presented at Noa’s Bakehouse

A fun night was had by all at the SAS Events-promoted cycling awards and social night at Noa’s Bakehouse, Douglas on Saturday.

The evening was arranged to present the awards for the increasingly-popular Bikestyle handicap road race series, which it was announced at the function will be increased from six rounds to nine next year.

The handicap races are generally better attended than the traditional longer events, with maximim fields of 65 riders regularly achieved.

For 2017, there will be three races on Thursday evenings in May leading up to TT fortnight, followed by three after the TT and two more in late July, with the final event scheduled for August 3. All will be based at Jurby Parade Ground and the events over a set distance of four laps (26 miles).

Entries for the series are already open on the SAS Events website (www.sasevents.im), with provision made for the overall entry fee to be paid in three instalments.

Round one is scheduled for Thursday, May 11 at 7pm. Entries officially close May 4, unless the maximum field is reached earlier.

One of the highlights of an entertaining and light-hearted evening at Noa’s was the Static Bike Sprint Championship, involving ‘cycling’ flat-out over a set distance of a flying 200 metres.

Set-up by Richie Cryer, the youngest competitor was 12-year-old Nathan Slack and the oldest his grandmother Jean Slack, who shall we say is more than 60 years his senior.

Incredibly, the Ellan Vannin CC president produced a time of 16.98 seconds, not the slowest by any means, and not too far short of the times set by Olympian Peter Kennaugh and seasoned former pro Andrew Roche.

The final shoot-off was between ‘full-time biker’ Tom Mazzone and ‘part-time cafe stopper’ Andrew Brooks, with Tom winning with a time of 10.54 seconds from 2015 winner Andy’s 10.68. Scott Morgan was third, 11.02, and Andrew Radcliffe fourth, 11.69.

The evening, which also included the presentation of the Canada Life International 10 League awards, raised £500 for St John Ambulance.