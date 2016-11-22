Cycling: Ghent success for Cavendish and Wiggins

Former Tour de France winner and Olympic Gold medallist Britain's Bradley Wiggins, left, and Britain's Mark Cavendish pose with their trophy after winning the six day race at 't Kuipke velodrome in Ghent, Belgium, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016. The Ghent Six Day event was the first bike race that his father took him to as a child, long before he would become the most decorated Olympian in British history. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Former Tour de France winner and Olympic Gold medallist Britain's Bradley Wiggins, left, and Britain's Mark Cavendish pose with their trophy after winning the six day race at 't Kuipke velodrome in Ghent, Belgium, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016. The Ghent Six Day event was the first bike race that his father took him to as a child, long before he would become the most decorated Olympian in British history. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

0
Have your say

Mark Cavendish and Bradley Wiggins won the Ghent Six Day in Belgium on Sunday evening, gaining a lap on their main rivals in the deciding Madison event.

It’s the first time that a British pair has ever won the historic event on the famous 166.6 metre Kuipke velodrome, built in 1927.

Full report in this week’s Examiner.

Back to the top of the page