Cycling: Isle of Man to host British road race championships

The Isle of Man is to host the jewel in the crown of the British domestic road cycling calendar this summer.

It has been confirmed this morning that the 2017 HSBC UK National Road Championships would take place in the island between Thursday, June 22 and Sunday, June 25.

The news comes on the back of last April’s Manx International Grand Prix and is likely to attract all the elite teams and riders based and from the British Isles for the most important annual event in domestic road cycling.

Jonny Clay, British Cycling’s director of cycling, said: ‘We are thrilled to be returning to the Isle of Man for the biggest date in the British road racing calendar. The island is steeped in cycling heritage, passion and tradition, making it the ideal venue for such a prestigious event.

‘In addition to its unrivalled cycling history, the Isle of Man enjoyed a hugely successful return to hosting elite cycle racing in 2016 with the Manx International Grand Prix, so we have great confidence that this year’s HSBC UK National Road Championships will be a tremendous occasion and help to underpin elite road racing in the island and raise its profile nationwide.’

Chief Minister Howard Quayle MHK added: ‘This will be a wonderful opportunity to welcome some of the world’s best cyclists to our shores and to showcase the Isle of Man to a wider audience.

‘We have vast experience of hosting international sporting events and can take great pride in being chosen to stage what is undoubtedly one of the most prestigious championships on the British cycling calendar.’

Read more in Tuesday’s Isle of Man Examiner.