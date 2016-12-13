Dutch courage for Matty Bostock in Amsterdam event

Matthew Bostock managed to win the under-23 Madison 1878 Cup competition at the Six Day Amsterdam track event with Welshman Joe Holt last week.

Three 40-kilometre races were held on the opening three nights of the meeting.

The two Great Britain Olympic Academy riders finished second in the opening evening’s race last Tuesday, one point behind Boussar and Hesters of Belgium.

The following evening Bostock and Holt won the second Madison event over the same distance, beating fellow Brits Andy Brown and Joe Nally by a clear margin after both pairs had lapped the field.

On Thursday, Bostock and Holt scored another comfortable win over Brown and Nally, when they again managed to lap the rest of the field at least once. The two British pairs scored 71 and 33 points respectively.

A delighted Bostock said: ‘It’s been really good, really successful, one win and two seconds so it’s been a great three days,

The 19-year-old from Ballagarey, Glen Vine continued: ‘It was a really good level, especially the Belgians and the Dutch, they are very experienced at Six Days so they’ve been tough competition.’

Matty Draper of Strang also contested the event. He and Madison partner Theo Hartley scored two 12ths and an 11th in the final 160-lap race.

HAMPER RACE is ON

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 27

The annual festive cycle event, the Bikestyle Hamper road race, is scheduled to take place in the Jurby area on Tuesday, December 27.

More details to follow.