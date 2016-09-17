‘GB will be strongest team going to win world championships’

Mark Cavendish is hoping to use his successful Tour of Britain campaign as a warm-up to the forthcoming UCI World Road Race Championships.

Rather than add to his record haul of 10 stage wins to date, the Manx Missile performed a different role for Team Dimension Data in the eight-stage British race, supporting the efforts of team-mate Steve Cummings as the Merseysider won the event overall.

Speaking after the race, Cav said: ‘I am really happy we won. Steve spoke to me on the phone a week before and said he wanted to go for it, so I’m massively pleased we did it.

‘It’s tough controlling a week-long stage race with a six-man team so we had to prioritise. I’ve been in teams that have tried to do everything and you can easily end up with nothing.’

The Manxman’s attentions now turn to the Eneco Tour in Holland next week, but the main focus will be the upcoming world championships in Doha, Qatar next month when he will be aiming to clinch a second rainbow jersey following his success in 2011.

Speaking to Cycling News, Cav commented: ‘I don’t think I could go and win the Worlds if I was on my own.

‘But I think that with the team we have now, the riders we have in Great Britain, I truly believe that we’ll be the strongest nation going to win the World Championships this year.’

The UCI championships take place in Doha between October 9-16.

The Tour of Britain also proved extremely successful for some of the island’s other cyclists, most notably Onchan resident Ben Swift and Mark Christian who enjoyed fine races for Team Sky and Team Wiggins respectively as they finished eighth and 12th in the general classification.

The result was Christian’s best to date in the Tour of Britain, with his previous highest being 35th in 2014.

There was also success for Castletown resident Ian Stannard, also of Team Sky, who claimed a memorable superb solo victory on stage three.