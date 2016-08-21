GC wins for Will Corkill and Amelia Sharpe in Co Donegal

A large squad of 20 Team RL360 riders competed with great success in the Errigal International Youth Tour in County Donegal recently.

The three-day event for under-12, u14 and u16 age groups was held on the hilly roads round the village of Churchill and run over four stages consisting of two road races, a time trial and a town centre criterium in Letterkenny.

The top class entry included club and national teams from Belgium, South Africa, Scotland, England and Ireland, with the two older categories attracting full fields of 90 and 100 riders respectively.

Glen Vine’s Will Corkill produced the Manx performance of the tour to win the under-14s class overall, with Amelia Sharpe also riding impressively to take the girls’ honours in the same class.

Other highlights included Will Draper’s second place on general classification in the u16s, and Tosh Teare’s white jersey win as the leading 15-year-old in that category.

All this success would not have been possible without the valuable support of their RL360 team-mates, who helped chase down any breaks and generally control the races in a way that any professional outfit would be proud of.

In the u14s, Corkill got off to a nervous start as his gears started to play up before the opening road race. Luckily, he managed to soldier on without any major mishap, finishing a good fifth in the same time as the winner Matti Egglestone (Beacon Wheelers).

The Manx youngster stamped his authority on the race in the following morning’s time trial when he stormed round the course to win by a clear 14 seconds and take over the yellow jersey some 12s ahead of Joe Pidock (Chevin Cycles).

The afternoon’s hilly road race on the Cabra course included the infamous Keeloges climb. After more than 17 miles of hard racing, Corkill led a chasing group of five riders home to comfortably retain his lead on GC.

Going into the final criterium stage in Letterkenny he had a healthy buffer of 11 seconds to play with. The attacks came thick and fast but they were all quickly neutralised by the well-drilled RL360 team. Corkill crossed the line in the leading bunch safe in the knowledge that the overall victory and coveted yellow jersey was his.

Amelia Sharpe, who under Irish rules was riding down a class, staked her claim to the girls’ pink jersey in the opening stage, finishing in the same leading group as team-mate Corkill to open up a 48-second lead on her nearest rival Maeve Gallagher (Castlebar CC). Despite losing four seconds to Gallagher after the time trial and Cabra road race, the RL360 rider excelled in the final criterium, finishing 13th in the leading group to end the tour in a very good 15th place overall and at the same time extend her winning margin in the girls’ race to a massive 2min 50sec.

The rest of the RL360 u14 squad were very active protecting Corkill’s and Sharpe’s leads while producing some good results for themselves. Aaron Lund scored a 17th in stage one’s road race, 33rd in stage two’s time trial, 32nd in the hilly road race and an excellent seventh in the final day’s criterium to finish 17th overall.

Tyler Hannay posted 29th, 15th, 30th and 12th for 21st overall, while Corrin Leeming and James Harrison performed well throughout the three days, including a 16th for Harrison on stage one and a 21st for Leeming on stage four, to finish 31st and 32nd respectively on GC. Jack Christian and Matthew Black were a little farther back in 50th and 72nd positions overall.

There was more success for the team in the u16s where Will Draper finished second overall and Tosh Teare won the white jersey for the top 15-year-old.

Draper was third in the bunch sprint finish to stage one, 15s down on winner Brendan Flannagan (Cycling Ulster), with Adam Scarffe, Harry Cain and Tosh Teare 13th, 14th and 17th in the same time as their team-mate.

Adam Kelly, who was still not fully recovered from the broken collarbone he received in the National Champs, was a further 31s back in 30th position. Lucas Mudie was 53rd and an under-the-weather Ben Christian, who did not start stages two and three because of illness, 76th.

Day two’s race against the clock proved crucial in the fight for the yellow jersey, with third-placed Draper losing another second to eventual overall winner Flannagan, who was second fastest. Tosh Teare was seventh, Adam Scarffe 12th, Adam Kelly a gutsy 15th, Harry Cain 22nd and Lucas Mudie 56th.

On the testing third stage, Draper tried but failed to shake off the two riders sitting above him in the overall standings. He eventually finished fourth to maintain his third place on GC a narrow one second down on Aaron Doherty (Westport Covey Wheelers) in second place and 13s down on the leader Flannagan.

Holding onto the white jersey, Teare was eighth on the stage, Kelly 15th, Harry Cain 16th and Lucas Mudie 64th. Unfortunately, climbing specialist Adam Scarffe lost a lot of time in a crash and was unable to regain the lead bunch, eventually crossing the line in 48th slot 4m 32s on the frontrunners.

With the overall victory probably out of sight, Draper and the team went for the stage win in the criterium at Letterkenny. Kelly led out the final sprint, leaving Draper on the finishing straight to take a spectacular win and pip Doherty to second place in the overall standings.

The rest of the RL360 riders, including Ben Christian who, having recovered from his illness, was allowed to ride in the final stage, all finished safely in the leading bunch, with Teare’s 44th place good enough for him to retain the white jersey in a brilliant eighth overall. Cain was 16th on GC, Kelly 18th, Scarffe 34th and Mudie 60th.

In the u12s event Ralf Holden got better as the tour progressed. After respectable midfield finishes in stages one and two, he produced a great ride to take a fine 10th on stage three’s tough road race followed by an excellent fourth in the town centre criterium which moved him up to 18th overall 2m 59s behind winner Adam Gilsenan (Bohermeen CC).

Shellan Leeming rode consistently in all four stages for 24th overall (fifth girl), with Darcy Cain 36th (10th girl), James Devereau 37th and Mairi Harrison 48th and second 11-year-old girl.

In addition to their individual successes, the RL360 squads were second in the under-16 and third in the under-14 team competitions.

DOT TILBURY