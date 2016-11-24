Geoff Quine Memorial Ride this Sunday

Isle of Man Cycling’s AGM takes place this evening (Thursday) at the Jimmy Crosbie Memorial bandroom, Derby Road, Douglas at 6pm.

l The Geoff Quine Memorial Ride leaves the NSC gates this Sunday at 9.15am.

The entry charge of £6 includes coffee and cake at Silverdale Cafe, with all profits split between Multiple Sclerosis Society and the James Berry Fund.

The Geoff Quine Spirit of Cycling award will be presented at the café. Enter at Bikestyle or Eurocycles.

l The Fellowship of Manx Veteran Cyclists’ annual Christmas lunch takes place at the Palace Hotel on Thursday, December 15, starting 12.30 for 1pm with a cost of £20.

Email FMVC@wm.im for more details.

l Manx Road Club’s winter turbo sessions take place each Wednesday at the Education Resource Centre, Glencrutchery School from 7pm.