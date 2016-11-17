Island Games 2017: Mountain bike team announced

The Manx mountain bike team enjoyed a successful Island Games in Jersey in 2015

The mountain bike team for next year’s NatWest Island Games in Gotland has been announced.

Nick Corlett and Elliot Baxter will again head the men’s squad, along with Danny Curtis, Alex Rockwell and Lee Gale.

The women’s team is Emma Atkinson, Emily Looker and Kirree Quayle.

