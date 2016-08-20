Kennaugh leads Vuelta a Espana

Peter Kennaugh leads the 2016 Vuelta a Espana after claiming the red jersey for the first time in his career.

The Manxman was first over the line as Team Sky claimed a thrilling victory in the opening stage in the northwest of Spain.

The team time trial saw riders tackle a 27.8-kilometre route from Balneario Laias to Parque Náutico de Castrelo de Miño and provided an exhilarating start to the last of this season’s Grand Tours.

It looked like Movistar would record the fastest time until Sky crossed the line less than a second quicker to claim the race lead.

With Kennaugh leading the British team over the finish, the Manxman claimed the red jersey as the first leader of the general classification.

