Kennaugh selected to ride Vuelta a Espana

Peter Kennaugh has been named in Team Sky’s line-up which will tackle the last of this season’s Grand Tours, La Vuelta a Espana.

The three-week Spanish tour fires into life this weekend with a team time trial from Balneario Laias to Parque Náutico de Castrelo de Miño in northwestern Spain.

Over the following 20 stages, the race takes in the likes of Ourense, Oviedo, Bilbao and Benidorm before finishing on the streets of Madrid on September 11.

Alongside Kennaugh in the Sky squad is Tour de France winner Chris Froome, Ian Boswell, Michal Golas, Christian Knees, Leopold König, Michal Kwiatkowski, Mikel Landa and Salvatore Puccio.

The Manxman, one of just a handful of British riders in the race, will therefore hopefully play a key role in helping Froome claim back-to-back Grand Tours following his superb success in France last month.

Kennaugh has been on the comeback trail in recent weeks after he was forced to miss the summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro after a collarbone injury sustained in the Tour of California.

The two-time British National Road Race champion had been due to ride in the men’s team pursuit event but, citing a lack of form and insufficient recovery time, Pete pulled out and was replaced by Steve Cummings. GB won gold in the pursuit earlier this week.

Since his withdrawal though, Kennaugh has been making a strong comeback and recently rode in the Vuelta a Burgos in Spain where he enjoyed an impressive race, claiming two top-10 stages finishes on his way to a fine fifth place overall in the general classification.

The 2016 Vuelta a Espana begins this Saturday and Eurosport will be showing daily live coverage and highlights, while ITV4 will also broadcast stage highlights.