Late crash scuppers Cav’s sprint hopes

There was disappointment for Mark Cavendish in the opening stage of the Tour of Britain on Sunday afternoon.

The Manx Missile had been hoping to add to his record tally of 10 stage victories in the British race.

However, at the end of the 161.1-kilometre stage from Glasgow to Castle Douglas, the Team Dimension Data rider was involved in a crash on the final corner and was unable to contest the sprint finish.

Germany’s Andre Greipel won the stage ahead of Caleb Ewan and Ramon Sinkeldam.

Fellow Manxie Mark Christian, riding for Team Wiggins, crossed the line on the same time as Greipel in 78th place. Isle of Man residents Ben Swift and Ian Stannard were 48th and 113th respectively.

Swift finished Monday’s stage to Kendal in sixth, to move him up to fifth overall in the GC standings.

l It has also been a frustrating few days for Peter Kennaugh in the Vuelta a Espana.

The 27-year-old Manxman, riding for Team Sky, had enjoyed a superb start to the Spanish Grand Tour, claiming the leader’s red jersey on the opening stage and maintaining an excellent top-20 position in the general classification.

Unfortunately, having been unwell over the weekend, Pete suffered considerably over the last couple of stages which saw him drop down to 32nd overall.

As such, his team leader Chris Froome also lost significant time to leader Nairo Quintana. The Tour de France winner was caught up behind a crash during Sunday’s stage and was unable to reel in his rivals, eventually crossing the line more than two and half minutes behind Quintana.