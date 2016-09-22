Lizzie Holden to join Drops Racing Team

Having concentrated on her school exams over much of the past season, 18-year-old Lizzie Holden is now preparing to go full-on with her cycling career for a new team.

It was confirmed last week that she had agreed a deal to ride with Drops Cycling Team from January 1, 2017.

Lizzie was invited to join the team in August for a Belgian kermesse block, taking it in her stride.

Commenting on the news, Lizzie said: ‘I’m super excited to be given the opportunity to be a part of Drops next year. I’m really looking forward to getting stuck into the international race calendar and developing as a rider.

‘The team has performed amazingly throughout 2016 and the whole set-up is brilliant. I can’t wait to get started.’

l Manx Viking Wheelers’ annual awards night is at Meadows Pavilion, Douglas Golf Club this Saturday.

Hot food will be provided free to members, partners and children (an additional charge to non-members).

Phone on 456775 or email andybrooksiom@gmail.com for more details.

The club’s annual general meeting will take place in the upstairs function room of the Creg-ny-Baa Hotel from 6.30pm on Wednesday, October 5.

All members are invited to attend.

If you are interested in applying for any of the club positions, please contact Andy Brooks on 456775 or andybrooksiom@gmail.com

Chip baps will be provided after the meeting.

l The Stuart Slack Memorial Parishes Ride is on Sunday, October 2.

It will start between 8.30 and 9am from the NSC main gates and there will be a feed stop at St John’s for those who pay the £10 entry fee.

It covers an anti-clockwise lap of the Parish route, with deviations, although many call it a halt at the lunch stop. Entries can be placed at Bikestyle. Proceeds will be divided between Parkinson’s Disease Society and Craig’s Heartstrong Foundation.