Matty Bostock to ride Berlin Six-Day event for GB squad

Matty Bostock has been included in the Great Britain cycling squad that will tackle the Six Day Berlin, which starts today (Thursday).

The 19-year-old GB Olympic Senior Academy rider (pictured right) is part of a strong British squad - featuring several Olympians - that has travelled to Germany for the first of this year’s six-day track cycling events.

Also in the team is Olympic gold medallists Katie Archibald, Laura Kenny and Philip Hindes, as well as Ethan Hayter, Joe Holt, Jake Stewart, Matt Walls and Fred Wright.

Speaking to British Cycling, Bocky commented: ‘Six Day Berlin will be my third Six Day event of the season and they have all been part of a massive learning curve for me.

‘I think it’s helped me think out my race tactics a bit more, and it’s helped me to be more independent in a race environment.

‘Being able to watch the elite racing and being around the elite riders has been really valuable and competing in the Six Day atmosphere has been a great experience too.’