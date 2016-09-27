Owen Dudley signs pro contract in Italy

Owen Dudley has concluded a successful year of racing by signing for a professional cycling team.

After an impressive 2016 season, the Nedbank Private Wealth-sponsored rider has agreed terms with international team Zappi Racing for 2017.

The 18-year-old will move to Italy in the new year to train and compete with his new team-mates. It is the high point of a marvellous season for the teenager.

‘Moving to Italy will be a great opportunity for me and a life experience in itself,’ said Owen last week. ‘I’m incredibly excited and hoping to gain more than just cycling experience. I want to go out there and prove to myself, my sponsors and bigger teams that I can get results in some of the most valued under-23 bike races in Europe.

‘I have what it takes to reach the next step in my career as a professional athlete.’

He added: ‘Nedbank Private Wealth’s financial backing has enabled me to train full-time and showcase my potential to the Italian-based Zappi Pro Cycling team. However, even more valuable has been the company’s willingness to provide coaching in wider skills which will help towards my goal of becoming a professional athlete.

‘Working with the Nedbank Private Wealth team has really boosted my confidence, enabling me to make presentations to the staff and create my own blog to keep people updated with my progress. This help will continue to be invaluable in my professional cycling career.’

Greg Horton, managing director of Nedbank Private Wealth, said: ‘Owen has proved he shares many of Nedbank Private Wealth’s principal values: integrity, humility and commitment. He has worked very hard throughout the year, demonstrating great focus and drive to succeed and has developed into a superb athlete.

‘Despite setbacks, such as a couple of crashes towards the end of the season, he has retained his passion, building character and inspiring others around him. We are all very proud of Owen’s achievements and are delighted his efforts have earnt him the opportunity to now live his dream and further develop his cycling career internationally.

‘As international award winners ourselves, the whole Nedbank Private Wealth team wish Owen every success in the future and we will continue to support him wherever we can as he strives to become yet another Manx superstar.’