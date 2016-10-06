Parishes ride raises £1,200 for charities

The Stuart Slack Memorial Parishes Ride raised a total of £1,200 on Sunday.

This is to be divided equally between Parkinson’s Disease Society and Craig’s Heartstrong Foundation.

Jean Slack wishes to thank everyone who assisted or rode the event and in particular those who helped with the refreshments at St John’s.

Conditions were near-perfect for the 125 listed starters, but of the few who went all the way round the full 86 miles, none were older than Ellan Vannin’s Peter Babb at 78 years young.

He rode the southern loop alone in the afternoon having last completed the full ride three years ago as a mere 75-year-old.

Alex Coward went round when he was 72.