Road team named for the Island Games in Gotland

The road team for the 2017 NatWest Island Games in Gotland has been named and includes the usual mix of youth and experience.

The talented young trio of Conor Davies, Matthew Draper and Adam Kelly will be led by this year’s top local all-rounder Robin Garry and Rob Sorby, who has previously been a member of the mountain bike team.

Davies recently signed for the Belgium-based Avia Wcup cycling team.

The women are reigning BGC champion Kate Priest, 2015 team member Sophie Black, along with teenagers Tara Ferguson and Eleanor Davies. Andrew Roche is manager.

The mountain bike team was announced last month and consists of Nick Corlett, Elliot Baxter, Danny Curtis, Alex Rockwell and Lee Gale in the men’s squad; Emma Atkinson, Emily Looker and Kirree Quayle in the women’s.

The Games take place between June 24 and 30.