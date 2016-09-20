Seventh British time trial title for RL360

Team RL360 has won the coveted team prize at the

British national final of the GHS 10-mile Time Trial Championship for an unprecedented seventh time.

Competing in a top-quality field of 116 of Britain’s very best young cyclists, Will Draper, Adam Kelly and Thomas Bostock clocked a combined time of one hour 04 minutes 39 seconds to take the title 22 seconds ahead of their nearest rivals and 2015 champions Guernsey VC.

The event was staged in wet conditions on a flattish course around the country roads near Stratford in Warwickshire.

Individually, Draper led the way, covering the distance in an average speed of more than 28mph to finish fourth overall in a personal best time of 21min 16sec, which was only 15 seconds down on surprise winner Joe Laverick (Flex-Tech Ettridge Cycles RT).

Kelly was 14th in another PB of 21.34, with Bostock also going faster than ever before to secure the team victory in 18th place on 21.49.

There were also excellent performances from the seven other Manx youngsters who qualified for the final in June’s Isle of Man district heat at Jurby.

Racing for the honours in their separate age categories as well as an overall position, Will Corkill was 27th in 22.16 (fourth 14-year-old), Tosh Teare 32nd in 22.21 (eighth 15-year-old), Tyler Hannay 75th in 24.54 (second 12-year-old) and Jack Christian 80th in 25.31 (seventh 13-year-old).

All recorded personal best times apart from an under-the-weather Christian who did well to do the time he did considering that he had been ill the night before.

In the girls’ championship Amelia Sharpe was fifth fastest (second 15-year-old) in 69th spot overall with a PB time of 24.21, which was only 26 seconds short of a podium position.

Tara Ferguson (Manx Viking Wheelers) was seventh girl (second 16-year-old) in 71st overall on 24.32 and Shellan Leeming, who knocked more than one minute off her previous best time, was 26th girl and fourth 13-year-old in 28.37.

Draper, Kelly and Bostock will be officially presented with the magnificent GHS team winners’ shield at the Road Time Trials Champions Night in January.