Stuart Slack Parishes ride on October 2

The annual Stuart Slack Memorial Parishes Ride takes place on Sunday, October 2.

It will start between 8.30 and 9am from the NSC main gates and there will be a feed stop at St John’s for those who pay the £10 entry fee.

The ride, which covers an anti-clockwise lap of the Parish route (with deviations) is almost 90 miles in total, but many call it a halt at the lunch stop (around 55 miles).

Entries can be placed at Bikestyle (until the Friday afternoon before). Proceeds will be divided between Parkinson’s Disease Society and Craigs Heartstrong Foundation.