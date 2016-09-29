Stuart Slack Parishes Ride this Sunday

The annual Stuart Slack Memorial Parishes Ride takes place this Sunday.

It will start between 8.30 and 9am from the main gates to the National Sports Centre, on New Castletown Road, and there will be a feed stop at St John’s for those who pay the £10 entry fee.

The ride, which covers an anti-clockwise lap of the Parish route, goes northabouts first to Onchan church, then Lonan, Maughold, Lezayre, Andreas, Bride, Jurby, Ballaugh, Michael, German and Patrick, with a deviation off the walk route to St John’s for the lunch stop (appx 55 miles). The latter part involves the Foxdale climb (the day before the road closes for several months), Cross Four Ways, Arbory, Rushen and Malew (depending on which route you prefer), ending with Santon, Marown and Braddan. Entries can be placed at Bikestyle (until late Friday afternoon). Proceeds to be divided between Parkinson’s Disease Society and Craig’s Heartstrong Foundation.

l The annual general meeting of Manx Viking Wheelers will take place in the upstairs function room of the Creg-ny-Baa Hotel from 6.30pm on Wednesday, October 5. All members are invited to attend.

Chip baps will be provided after meeting. If you are interested in applying for any of the club positions, please contact Andy Brooks on 456775 or andybrooksiom@gmail.com

l The James Berry Ride takes place on Saturday, October 15, starting from the TT Grandstand. It will be followed by the IoM Cycling Association dinner in the evening. More details when available.