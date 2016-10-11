Swift just misses out on world championship podium

Onchan resident Ben Swift narrowly missed out on a medal at the UCI World Road Championships in Qatar on Sunday.

The 28-year-old from Rotherham was riding in one of his final races for Team Sky before joining up with Project TJ Sport in the new year.

Swift formed part of a six-man Team Sky line-up which tackled the 40-kilometre course around Doha in the team time trial event at the prestigious championships.

The team’s cause was not helped when Danny Van Poppel was forced to abandon early on through illness, but not before completing several turns on the front in a bid to help his team-mates.

This set the remaining quintet up well for a tilt at the podium and they didn’t disappoint as they went on to set the provisional quickest time - 43 minutes and 26 seconds - with only a few teams remaining.

Unfortunately their time was then bettered by Orica-BikeExchange before BMC and Mark Cavendish’s former Etixx Quick-Step team went faster still.

Team Sky sporting director Brett Lancaster commented: ‘All the guys stepped up on the day and all performed very well. I’m proud of them - we’re all proud of them here. It would just have been nice to get that medal!’

