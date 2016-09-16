11-goal Webster leads TotW

Peel’s 11-goal hero Ashley Webster did just enough on Saturday to make it into the latest Isle of Man Newspapers Team of the Week.

The striker’s remarkable individual haul in the westerners’ 17-0 Canada Life Premier League victory over Ayre secures him a place in the hypothetical XI.

Webster’s tally was a record for the Premier League but not the top-flight, current Isle of Man FA manager Nick Hurt having hit 15 goals against St George’s in a Division One encounter in 1999.

Joining Webster in the TotW’s three-pronged attack are Peel team-mate Kerron Christian and DHSOB’s targetman Craig Murphy.

Christian bagged a mere brace in the rout against the league’s bottom side, who have now conceded a whopping 65 goals in six games.

Murphy also netted a couple in Old Boys’ 3-1 victory over Colby to take his total for the season to seven.

Also troubling the scorers on Saturday afternoon was Rushen’s Jamie Johnston who put in a man-of-the-match performance as United beat Railway Cup qualification rivals Corinthians 2-1 at Croit Lowey. Joining the former Union Mills player in midfield is Chris Bass Jr (St George’s) and Andrew Chadwick (St John’s).

Bass Jr makes his second TotW appearance of the campaign after helping his side to battle back from two goals down against Laxey to win 3-2 and maintain their 100 per cent start to the season.

Edging out Geordies skipper Frank Jones and Ramsey duo Wael Kassim and Tom Bentham for the final place in the TotW’s midfield ranks is Chadwick.

The former junior island cap impressed as the Johnners held early season pacesetters St Mary’s to a 0-0 draw at Mullen-e-Cloie. It was the first points the league leaders have dropped this term.

Also catching the eye in that match were August Player of the Month Alex Harrison and Chadwick’s St John’s team-mate Nick Leung.

Harrison stood out in the Bowl outfit’s backline as they kept a fourth clean sheet of the season. Counterpart Leung was also equally impressive as his side shutout Kevin Middleton’s title contenders.

Joining the aforementioned duo at the back is Ramsey’s Matty Montgomery and Rushen’s Aaron Hawley.

The latter impressed in the unusual position of centre-back for the southerners, while Montgomery helped his side to a first victory of the season as the northerners beat Union Mills 2-0 at Ballacloan. Claiming the coveted goalkeeper jersey is Old Boys’ Sam Holliday who did well between the sticks against Colby.

Finally refereeing honours this week are split between the ever-green Peter Lewis and Stuart Kneen. The pair couldn’t be separated after both enjoyed fine games with the whistle at the weekend.

Team of the Week

10/09/16

Goalkeeper

Sam Holliday (DHSOB) TotW apps this season: 1

Defence

Matty Montgomery (Ramsey) TotW apps: 1

Alex Harrison (St Mary’s) TotW apps: 2

Aaron Hawley (Rushen) TotW apps: 1

Nick Leung (St John’s) TotW apps: 1

Midfield

Chris Bass Jr (St George’s) TotW apps: 2

Andrew Chadwick (St John’s) TotW apps: 1

Jamie Johnston (Rushen) TotW apps: 1

Attack

Kerron Christian (Peel) TotW apps: 2

Ashley Webster (Peel) TotW apps: 1

Craig Murphy (DHSOB) TotW apps: 1

Referee(s) of the Week: Peter Lewis (DHSOB v Colby) and Stuart Kneen (Rushen v Corinthians)