Al Harrison makes PotM history

St Mary’s Alex Harrison has made a bit of Player of the Month history by becoming the first to claim back-to-back awards in the seven-year history of the accolade.

After being named the Canada Life Premier League’s best player in August the Saints centre-back continued his good form into September, beating Rushen’s Alex Maitland and St George’s Johnny Myers to top spot by half a point.

A further half a point back on Maitland were a gaggle of players who had accrued six points from the player ratings panel over the course of the month.

These included St George’s winger Chris Bass Jr, Union Mills ever-green goalkeeper Christian Cellamare and in-form Laxey striker Michael Fernandes.

Clinching the Young Player of the Month award, to make it a double celebration for St Mary’s, was midfielder Mathew Rennie.

The Commonwealth Youth Games boxer has impressed since his summer switch from Laxey landing five player rating points during September.

September Player of the Month

standings (top nine)

1, Alex Harrison (St Mary’s) 7 points

2=, Alex Maitland (Rushen) 6.5

2=, Johnny Myers (St George’s) 6.5

4=, Chris Bass Jr (St George’s) 6

4=, Christian Cellamare (Union Mills)6

4=, Andrew Chadwick (St John’s) 6

4=, Michael Fernandes (Laxey) 6

4=,Marc Kelly (Peel) 6

9=, Sam Caine (St George’s) 5.5

9=, Furo Davies (St George’s) 5.5

9=, Johnny Holland (St John’s) 5.5

9=, Darren Hudgeon (St Mary’s) 5.5

9=, Matty Montgomery (Ramsey) 5.5.

l Unsurprisingly Harrison leads the way in the overall seasonal standings with 15.5 points.

This gives him a two-point lead over Maitland, who is in turn half a point ahead of Bass Jr.

Seasonal standings (top six)

1, Alex Harrison (St Mary’s)15.5 points

2, Alex Maitland (Rushen)13.5

3, Chris Bass Jr (St George’s)13

4, Shaun Kelly (Laxey)12.5

5=, Johnny Myers (St George’s)11.5

5=, Josh Ridings (Corinthians)11.5

6=, Karl Clark (St Mary’s)11

6=, Adam Cregeen (Peel)11

6=, Darren Hudgeon (St Mary’s)11